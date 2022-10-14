ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] moved up 1.77: Why It’s Important

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $7.07. The company report on October 10, 2022 that ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML’s current share buyback program.

A sum of 2765924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. ASML Holding N.V. shares reached a high of $410.725 and dropped to a low of $363.1501 until finishing in the latest session at $405.40.

The one-year ASML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.58. The average equity rating for ASML stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $682.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for ASML Holding N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 20.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 21.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ASML Stock Performance Analysis:

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, ASML shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 488.98, while it was recorded at 411.89 for the last single week of trading, and 572.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASML Holding N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. ASML Holding N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.61.

Return on Total Capital for ASML is now 38.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.80. Additionally, ASML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] managed to generate an average of $197,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASML Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 29.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,808 million, or 19.80% of ASML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,991,878, which is approximately -4.494% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,492,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in ASML stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.86 billion in ASML stock with ownership of nearly 3.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASML Holding N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ:ASML] by around 5,169,897 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 5,471,742 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 67,820,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,461,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASML stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,724 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 730,821 shares during the same period.