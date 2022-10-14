Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] moved up 0.34: Why It’s Important

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: COLD] closed the trading session at $23.41 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.35, while the highest price level was $23.48. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.61 percent and weekly performance of -6.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 2933522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $33.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.38.

COLD stock trade performance evaluation

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.55 for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.58, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc. go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. [COLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,840 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 43,655,352, which is approximately 6.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,739,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.47 million in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $449.33 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:COLD] by around 34,851,509 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 19,896,574 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 237,427,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,175,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,913,728 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,427,541 shares during the same period.