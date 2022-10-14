Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] is -32.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] price surged by 11.34 percent to reach at $1.67. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Aehr Receives Order from New Customer for FOX™ Wafer Level Burn-in System for Silicon Carbide Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPakTM Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles. The order for WaferPaks from this customer was announced during Aehr’s earnings conference call last week. This company is a multibillion-dollar annual revenue global manufacturer of semiconductors that is currently supplying silicon based MOSFETs for the automotive industry.

This FOX system is configured for High Temperature Gate Bias (HTGB) and High Temperature Reverse Bias (HTRB) stress testing and burning in of silicon carbide devices on 150mm and 200mm wafers using Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors. The FOX system, WaferPaks, and WaferPak Aligner are scheduled to ship within the next six months.

A sum of 3316242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Aehr Test Systems shares reached a high of $16.56 and dropped to a low of $13.88 until finishing in the latest session at $16.40.

The one-year AEHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.1.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 190.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.24. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 16.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

AEHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 32.60% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,647,319, which is approximately 16.749% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,347,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.09 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.1 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -13.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 938,868 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,939,989 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,930,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,809,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,234 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,300 shares during the same period.