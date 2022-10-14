ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is 91.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] gained 6.30% or 0.16 points to close at $2.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3435201 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

2Q2022 Total Revenues Were $33.9 Million, a 90% Y-o-Y Increase.

Grew 2Q2022 Gross Profit to $7.8 Million, Up 112% Over 1Q2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.55, the shares rose to $2.70 and dropped to $2.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADMA points out that the company has recorded 33.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 3435201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $322 million, or 76.00% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,590,726, which is approximately 206.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,521,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.11 million in ADMA stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $27.97 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 29,240,595 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,611,968 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 75,482,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,335,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,757,231 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,945,022 shares during the same period.