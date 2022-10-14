ABB Ltd [ABB] Revenue clocked in at $28.81 billion, down -30.06% YTD: What’s Next?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] closed the trading session at $25.78 on 10/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.325, while the highest price level was $25.945. The company report on October 3, 2022 that ABB Completes Accelleron Spin-Off.

Accelleron shares admitted to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange today.

Transaction to allow both ABB and Accelleron to focus on respective core strategies and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.06 percent and weekly performance of 0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ABB reached to a volume of 2793589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

ABB stock trade performance evaluation

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, ABB shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.68, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.88. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.98.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 14.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.59. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $40,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Insider Ownership positions

235 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 12,629,623 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,070,159 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 84,642,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,342,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,113,739 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,682 shares during the same period.