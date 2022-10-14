A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $60

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] traded at a low on 10/13/22, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.86. The company report on October 13, 2022 that A. O. Smith Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Provides Revised 2022 Full Year Guidance.

Summary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3149892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of A. O. Smith Corporation stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for AOS stock reached $7.74 billion, with 155.69 million shares outstanding and 127.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.53K shares, AOS reached a trading volume of 3149892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $66.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AOS stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AOS shares from 82 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AOS stock performed recently?

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, AOS shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.69, while it was recorded at 49.28 for the last single week of trading, and 63.08 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.68.

A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

There are presently around $5,877 million, or 98.40% of AOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,785,285, which is approximately -0.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,048,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.98 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $419.19 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly 10.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 10,029,505 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 9,831,730 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 100,424,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,285,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,942 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,438,542 shares during the same period.