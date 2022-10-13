why Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] traded at a high on 10/12/22, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.58. The company report on October 12, 2022 that One of the World’s Largest Automakers Awards $8 Million Contract to Pioneer Power for E-Bloc Solution.

Major win with global auto OEM for new EV-focused campus.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer,” “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that one of the world’s largest automakers has awarded Pioneer an $8 million purchase order for its flagship E-Bloc electrical solution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4110775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at 8.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.60%.

The market cap for PPSI stock reached $25.18 million, with 9.73 million shares outstanding and 2.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 236.60K shares, PPSI reached a trading volume of 4110775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has PPSI stock performed recently?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, PPSI shares dropped by -23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.09 and a Gross Margin at +7.02. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 50,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in PPSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.13 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 7.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 154,465 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 7,851 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 335,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,720 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,551 shares during the same period.