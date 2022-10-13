why Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.24

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] jumped around 1.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $141.17 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Midland Basin Acquisition.

Diamondback Announces Midland Basin Acquisition.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or “the Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC (“FireBird”) in exchange for 5.86 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $775 million of cash. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and/or proceeds from a senior notes offering. The cash outlay at closing is expected to be approximately $700 million due to the expected Free Cash Flow to be generated on the asset between the effective date and expected closing date late in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock is now 35.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FANG Stock saw the intraday high of $142.64 and lowest of $137.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.44, which means current price is +36.12% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 2967284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $174.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $160, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FANG stock performed recently?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.47, while it was recorded at 141.12 for the last single week of trading, and 130.44 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 19.51%.

Insider trade positions for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $23,207 million, or 97.60% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,187,827, which is approximately 3.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,878,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly -4.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 17,042,392 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 16,149,130 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 131,196,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,388,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,395,350 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,560 shares during the same period.