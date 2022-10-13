Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] moved down -2.83: Why It’s Important

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.11 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Wheels Up to Present at Raymond James Consumer Conference.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that Todd Smith, chief financial officer, and Lee Applbaum, chief marketing officer, will present in person at the Raymond James Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:55 am ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock has also loss -15.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UP stock has declined by -49.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.91% and lost -77.80% year-on date.

The market cap for UP stock reached $269.44 million, with 244.09 million shares outstanding and 218.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 3480622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

UP stock trade performance evaluation

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.57. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -39.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.71 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8178, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7262 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $143 million, or 57.40% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,856,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.42 million in UP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.26 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 248.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 18,782,371 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,879,250 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 97,908,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,569,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,316 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,168 shares during the same period.