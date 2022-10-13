Wells Fargo slashes price target on Datadog Inc. [DDOG] – find out why.

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] slipped around -0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $82.35 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Datadog Launches Certification Program to Strengthen and Validate Power-Users’ Knowledge of the Datadog Platform.

Certifications for Datadog, Log Management and APM fundamentals will validate user proficiency to employers and peers.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of its Datadog Certification Program. The program builds on the Datadog Learning Center to help developers further uplevel their observability skills.

Datadog Inc. stock is now -53.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDOG Stock saw the intraday high of $83.60 and lowest of $80.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 199.68, which means current price is +2.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3257230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $139.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $200 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.42. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.61, while it was recorded at 86.16 for the last single week of trading, and 118.77 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 44.08%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $19,129 million, or 81.20% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,399, which is approximately 4.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,765,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.39 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,518,833 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 25,581,394 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 174,186,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,286,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,200,032 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 8,723,027 shares during the same period.