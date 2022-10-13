Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.82%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that HONEYWELL AND ACCELERATOR FOR AMERICA COLLABORATE TO PROMOTE SMART CITY GROWTH IN FIVE U.S. CITIES.

The Honeywell Smart City Accelerator Program will help expand smart city growth in selected cities to support safer, more efficient, resilient and equitable communities.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Accelerator for America today announced the launch of the Honeywell Smart City Accelerator Program to help cities strategically plan their futures and build capacity to fund transformational initiatives. Honeywell is engaging with five U.S. cities to provide in-kind support to accelerate progress on their smart city strategic planning. The cities are Cleveland, Louisville, Ky., Kansas City, Mo., San Diego, and Waterloo, Iowa.

Over the last 12 months, HON stock dropped by -19.38%. The one-year Honeywell International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.32. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.87 billion, with 679.00 million shares outstanding and 672.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, HON stock reached a trading volume of 2698936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $204.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $237, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HON stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 243 to 226.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 108.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.93, while it was recorded at 172.95 for the last single week of trading, and 190.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 8.25%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,108 million, or 75.80% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,230,607, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,068,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.64 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 989 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,603,326 shares. Additionally, 1,038 investors decreased positions by around 23,081,789 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 459,443,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,128,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,731,160 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,212 shares during the same period.