Wall Street Analyst Initiated EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] closed the trading session at $123.46 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $120.20, while the highest price level was $124.76. The company report on October 6, 2022 that EOG Resources Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance. The report can be found at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.

“EOG Resources has emerged from the downturn a stronger company led by the resilience of our employees,” said Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our employees remained motivated, engaged, and focused on applying innovative solutions and new technologies to further lower our cost structure and improve our environmental performance.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.87 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 2534217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $148.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $119 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $156, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.83, while it was recorded at 124.97 for the last single week of trading, and 115.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 10.81%.

There are presently around $63,905 million, or 89.60% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,987,493, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,691,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.37 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 679 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 37,734,100 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 33,898,294 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 445,980,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,613,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,838,381 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,084 shares during the same period.