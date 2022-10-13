Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] closed the trading session at $3.38 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $3.47. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Equinox Gold Announces Commercial Production at the Santa Luz Gold Mine.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Company’s Santa Luz Gold Mine in Brazil effective October 1, 2022.

The Santa Luz mill is operating at approximately 90% of design capacity of 7,400 tonnes per day, with recoveries consistently above 70% and ranging up to 85%. Approximately 23,000 ounces of gold have been produced to September 30, 2022, and gold production is expected to continue to increase through the fourth quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.00 percent and weekly performance of -15.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 2602195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.69. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $317 million, or 45.80% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,638,152, which is approximately -1.997% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,433,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.51 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $20.48 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 5,456,914 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 7,985,742 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 80,206,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,649,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,789 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,895,149 shares during the same period.