Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain 49.45% so far this year. What now?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] traded at a low on 10/12/22, posting a -5.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.77. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Vertex Energy Provides Operational Update Regarding Mobile Refinery and Updates Prior Third Quarter Guidance.

Throughput volumes for the 2022 third quarter expected to be approximately 68,000 – 69,000 bpd.

External operational disruptions prevented contracted supplier from meeting supply mandate of water-borne crude oil.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2701645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Energy Inc. stands at 7.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.71%.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $511.88 million, with 67.92 million shares outstanding and 60.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2701645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $250 million, or 48.90% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,198,196, which is approximately 4698.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,477,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.54 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.84 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 24.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 21,246,539 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,690,747 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,011,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,949,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,044,806 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,499,953 shares during the same period.