Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Revenue clocked in at $155.61 billion, up 53.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] gained 5.02% or 5.51 points to close at $115.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4242571 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Valero Energy Continues to Reduce Debt Through Previously Announced Tender Offers.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) reduced its debt by approximately $1.25 billion in September through its previously announced tender offers for various series of Valero’s senior notes, which Valero funded with cash on hand. This transaction, combined with debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, collectively reduced Valero’s debt by approximately $3.6 billion.

It opened the trading session at $109.00, the shares rose to $116.415 and dropped to $107.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLO points out that the company has recorded 14.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 4242571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $134.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VLO stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLO shares from 95 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.14, while it was recorded at 113.75 for the last single week of trading, and 104.87 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $36,637 million, or 81.90% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,191,671, which is approximately -12.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,812,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.38 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

591 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 36,603,124 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 38,963,264 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 242,461,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,027,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,270,399 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,260,594 shares during the same period.