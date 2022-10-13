VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] Is Currently 4.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] gained 4.89% or 0.24 points to close at $5.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3236489 shares. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Stockholders of VAALCO Energy and TransGlobe Energy Have Approved Strategic Business Combination.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: “EGY”; LSE: “EGY”) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) announced that the stockholders of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe”) approved the proposed strategic business combination with VAALCO at a Special Meeting held earlier today. As previously disclosed, VAALCO’s stockholders approved the combination at its special meeting of stockholders held on September 29, 2022.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited for this business combination and appreciate the strong support we received from both sets of stockholders. The combination of these two companies should build a business of scale, a stronger balance sheet and a more material and diversified baseline of production that will underpin the combined Company’s opportunities for success at a rate that would not be achievable alone. There is significant inherent value within the combined portfolio, which should allow us to generate meaningful cash flow to fund increased shareholder dividends, share buy-backs and potential supplemental shareholder returns at a rate that would not be achievable by either VAALCO or TransGlobe on a standalone basis, following the closing of the transaction.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.96, the shares rose to $5.16 and dropped to $4.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGY points out that the company has recorded -25.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -82.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, EGY reached to a volume of 3236489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EGY stock

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $182 million, or 61.60% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,121,516, which is approximately 2032.363% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,840,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.78 million in EGY stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $15.67 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -2.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 14,127,684 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,273,222 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,847,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,248,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,505,378 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,698,416 shares during the same period.