Uxin Limited [UXIN] Stock trading around $0.45 per share: What’s Next?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.59 during the day while it closed the day at $0.45. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Uxin Announces ADS Ratio Change.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares.

This ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split for Uxin’s ADSs holders. There will be no change to Uxin’s underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with this ratio change. No action is required by holders of ADSs to effect the ratio change, as the change will be effected on the books of the ADS depositary. Following the ratio change, Uxin’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “UXIN.”.

Uxin Limited stock has also loss -34.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UXIN stock has declined by -41.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.98% and lost -71.66% year-on date.

The market cap for UXIN stock reached $214.18 million, with 396.61 million shares outstanding and 157.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 4061784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

UXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.70. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -37.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6462, while it was recorded at 0.6047 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8097 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.29 and a Gross Margin at +2.92. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.75.

Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 39.20% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 25,111,495, which is approximately -39.172% of the company’s market cap and around 5.13% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 11,733,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 million in UXIN stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $5.04 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly -1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 10,871,150 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 29,179,648 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,173,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,224,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,071,872 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 10,603,791 shares during the same period.