The Kroger Co. [KR] is 0.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] jumped around 1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.68 at the close of the session, up 3.21%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Home Chef Makes the Holidays Easy with Minimal-Prep Menus Full of Festive Flavors.

The seasonal Thanksgiving and holiday menus are available to order for delivery or pick up in Kroger Family stores.

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, is debuting a slew of holiday eats for home cooks looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time making memories. From Thanksgiving through the year’s end, Home Chef serves up seasonal dishes everyone will enjoy in both meal kit and heat-and-eat formats – proving holiday eating can be tasty and easy.

The Kroger Co. stock is now 0.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $45.965 and lowest of $44.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.78, which means current price is +6.98% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 7374932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $75, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KR stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 54 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.21, while it was recorded at 44.25 for the last single week of trading, and 49.78 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $26,102 million, or 81.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.4 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 48,808,621 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 49,901,332 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 472,695,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,404,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,871,924 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,598 shares during the same period.