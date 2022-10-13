The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $24.68 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.33%.

Over the last 12 months, AES stock rose by 2.83%. The one-year The AES Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.9. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.80 billion, with 668.00 million shares outstanding and 665.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, AES stock reached a trading volume of 4793343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,778 million, or 97.30% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,609,208, which is approximately 3.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 65,351,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.44 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 48,777,696 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 31,713,951 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 558,794,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,285,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,439,234 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,610,577 shares during the same period.