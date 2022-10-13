Telsey Advisory Group lifts Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.21 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Bath & Body Works to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Wendy Arlin, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, which will be held at the Conrad New York Downtown.

The Company’s fireside chat is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Sept. 8, 2022. A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.bbwinc.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is now -50.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBWI Stock saw the intraday high of $34.495 and lowest of $33.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.00, which means current price is +32.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 2556932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.17, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 44.24 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $7,750 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.21 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $642.03 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 32,001,315 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 40,012,926 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 154,519,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,533,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,242,138 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,619,654 shares during the same period.