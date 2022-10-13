T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] moved down -5.14: Why It’s Important

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] traded at a low on 10/12/22, posting a -5.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $98.07. The company report on October 12, 2022 that T. Rowe Price Collaborates With Climate Vault to Neutralize Carbon Footprint of Employee Business Travel.

To neutralize its associates’ business travel emissions, the firm has begun a collaboration with Climate Vault, a nonprofit that, on T. Rowe Price’s behalf, will purchase and “vault” carbon allowances from government-regulated “cap and trade” compliance markets.

Because the number of allowances is capped, keeping them off the market means fewer are available for purchase by other market participants who would otherwise use them and continue polluting. This “vaulting” of the permits effectively decreases overall carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions while providing a quantifiable, verifiable carbon reduction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3344483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at 3.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for TROW stock reached $23.12 billion, with 226.70 million shares outstanding and 221.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, TROW reached a trading volume of 3344483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $106.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $122 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $135, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TROW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70.

How has TROW stock performed recently?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.95, while it was recorded at 104.89 for the last single week of trading, and 133.69 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.90 and a Gross Margin at +84.38. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.65.

Earnings analysis for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 12.60%.

Insider trade positions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

There are presently around $16,750 million, or 77.80% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,382,598, which is approximately 0.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,468,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 3.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 15,163,927 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 10,907,315 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 144,725,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,796,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,309,470 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,482 shares during the same period.