Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Revenue clocked in at $3.04 billion, down -41.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] price plunged by -3.08 percent to reach at -$2.16. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Splunk Appoints Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell to Its Board of Directors.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell have been appointed to the Splunk Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“I’m pleased to welcome Rick and David as our newest additions to the Splunk Board,” said Graham Smith, Chair of the Splunk Board of Directors. “Rick is a well-regarded technology executive with over 30 years of experience scaling enterprises for long-term durable growth, and David brings an important shareholder perspective, over 25 years of financial expertise as well as a deep understanding of Splunk’s business model. The Board looks forward to working closely with Rick and David as we continue to scale Splunk for the future and drive value for shareholders.”.

A sum of 2993730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Splunk Inc. shares reached a high of $69.545 and dropped to a low of $67.49 until finishing in the latest session at $68.01.

The one-year SPLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.44. The average equity rating for SPLK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $129.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $125 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SPLK stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPLK shares from 120 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 53.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SPLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.37. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.95, while it was recorded at 72.56 for the last single week of trading, and 108.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Splunk Inc. Fundamentals:

Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,305 million, or 87.60% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,303,043, which is approximately 5.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS X, LTD., holding 12,799,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $870.52 million in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $676.37 million in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -0.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

279 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 14,412,343 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 15,882,538 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 106,525,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,820,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,421 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,183,320 shares during the same period.