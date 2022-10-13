Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved up 3.80: Why It’s Important

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] closed the trading session at $19.65 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.58, while the highest price level was $19.98. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Six Flags Executive Elected to IAAPA Board.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that Jason Freeman, Corporate Vice President of Operations, Public Safety, Engineering & Maintenance, has been elected to the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Board of Directors.

“This recognition is a testament to Six Flag’s leadership position in the industry for safety and innovation, which is the cornerstone of everything we do” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “Jason’s work has directly led to Six Flags becoming the first theme park company to be accredited as Certified Autism Centers at all its properties, and to the development of a revolutionary new restraint harness that allows access to all our rides for guests with physical disabilities. While a visit to a theme park is already one of the safest forms of entertainment, we as a company spend our greatest amount of time, talent and resources to make an incredibly safe industry even safer.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.85 percent and weekly performance of 3.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 3117608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $41 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $24, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.07, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 15.23%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,600 million, or 99.93% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 9,475,000, which is approximately 6.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,073,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.3 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.81 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly 4.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 22,274,261 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 17,875,952 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 41,280,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,430,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,491 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,973,035 shares during the same period.