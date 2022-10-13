Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] closed the trading session at $29.34 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.15, while the highest price level was $29.35. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Signify Health Receives NCQA’s HEDIS Allowable Adjustments Certification.

Certification supports Signify Health’s expanded in-home diagnostic and preventive screenings for at-risk health plan members.

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, has again achieved the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®). This is the second year in which the Company has received this certification.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 106.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 85.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, SGFY reached to a volume of 2933058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 350.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

SGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,197 million, or 93.70% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,882,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $642.03 million in SGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $167.06 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 144.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 14,471,408 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,311,392 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 191,445,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,228,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,845,828 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,030 shares during the same period.