Scotiabank slashes price target on Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] – find out why.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] loss -3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.78 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Aimco Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Stockholders.

Urges Stockholders to Use Universal WHITE Proxy Card to Vote “FOR ALL” Three of the Company’s Nominees, Jay Paul Leupp, Michael A. Stein and R. Dary Stone.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on December 16, 2022. Stockholders of record as of October 26, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Aimco’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) strongly recommends that stockholders vote on the WHITE proxy card “FOR ALL” three of Aimco’s qualified and experienced director nominees, Jay Paul Leupp, Michael A. Stein and R. Dary Stone.

Apartment Investment and Management Company represents 149.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. AIV stock price has been found in the range of $6.75 to $7.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 2567056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for AIV stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.77 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $961 million, or 96.10% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,346,384, which is approximately 0.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,420,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.67 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.73 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 20,557,622 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 20,170,109 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 101,043,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,770,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,547,218 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,708 shares during the same period.