Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Is Currently -2.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] traded at a low on 10/12/22, posting a -2.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.11. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Sally Beauty Holdings Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Now and Every Day.

Sally Beauty Holdings, the leader in professional hair color, has an ambitious corporate purpose: to inspire a more colorful, confident, and welcoming world. The beauty retailer sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof businesses. The retailer’s purpose lives in the products it carries, the education it provides, and most importantly, in honoring and supporting its diverse group of consumers and employees. Sally Beauty Holdings is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and supporting the Hispanic community year-round through a holistic approach for both consumers and employees.

Sally Beauty continues to expand its product assortment to reflect consumer needs and support the Hispanic community. The retailer currently carries 17 Hispanic owned or founded brands such as It’s a 10 Haircare, Honey Baby Naturals, Mini Mani Moo, Novex, and Suavecito. It’s a 10 Haircare Founder Carolyn Aronson shared, “Cosmo Prof was my very first distributor. They believed in our Miracle Leave-In product and brought it to the market. They were the ones who invited It’s a 10 Haircare to the party, and we’ve been dancing with Sally Beauty ever since.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4641100 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for SBH stock reached $1.34 billion, with 106.94 million shares outstanding and 105.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 4641100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.56. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +47.78. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 18.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 692.13. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 63.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $1,423 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,577,609, which is approximately -3.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,050,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.37 million in SBH stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $171.14 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -6.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 3,912,088 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,045,103 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 105,521,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,478,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,369 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,034,174 shares during the same period.