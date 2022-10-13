Redburn lifts Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] closed the trading session at $5.13 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.05, while the highest price level was $5.58. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Polestar reports global volumes for the third quarter of 2022 and confirms full year outlook.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, delivered approximately 9,215 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total year-to-date to approximately 30,400 cars for the first nine months of 2022, up 100% year-on-year.

A recent ramp up in production following Covid-19 disruptions in China earlier in the year has resulted in significantly higher production rates and the company expects to meet its 50,000 global volume target for 2022 by delivering the remaining vehicles in the fourth quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.15 percent and weekly performance of -11.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 2634446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -32.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.88 and a Gross Margin at -13.78. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,644.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119 million, or 5.20% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,395,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.42 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $16.36 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 14,571,229 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,974,871 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,302,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,243,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,735,835 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,781,990 shares during the same period.