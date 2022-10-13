Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] Stock trading around $0.91 per share: What’s Next?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] traded at a high on 10/12/22, posting a 191.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Pintec Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on December 9, 2021 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) had been below US$1.00 for more than 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing seven (7) class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing thirty-five (35) class A ordinary shares. The change of the ADS ratio became effective on May 16, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8845938 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at 51.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.97%.

The market cap for PT stock reached $8.26 million, with 8.68 million shares outstanding and 6.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 108.34K shares, PT reached a trading volume of 8845938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

How has PT stock performed recently?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 131.66. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8176, while it was recorded at 0.4662 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9850 for the last 200 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.72.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,160, which is approximately 28.118% of the company’s market cap and around 6.78% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 90 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in PT stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $0.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 943 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 19,871 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 30 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,126 shares during the same period.