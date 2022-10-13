Phillips 66 [PSX] is 28.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] jumped around 2.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $92.94 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2022.

Phillips 66 stock is now 28.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $93.73 and lowest of $89.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.28, which means current price is +27.52% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 2834452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $111.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PSX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 104 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.67, while it was recorded at 92.05 for the last single week of trading, and 87.13 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $32,525 million, or 73.60% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,677,981, which is approximately 8.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,755,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.04 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 31,360,644 shares. Additionally, 571 investors decreased positions by around 18,710,420 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 299,888,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,960,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,356,882 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,804,654 shares during the same period.