Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] is -29.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [NASDAQ: PTVE] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.14 during the day while it closed the day at $8.94. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stock has also loss -1.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTVE stock has declined by -4.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.13% and lost -29.50% year-on date.

The market cap for PTVE stock reached $1.62 billion, with 177.70 million shares outstanding and 38.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 245.83K shares, PTVE reached a trading volume of 2951690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTVE shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTVE stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTVE shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

PTVE stock trade performance evaluation

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, PTVE shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.99 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $344 million, or 22.40% of PTVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTVE stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 5,847,174, which is approximately -2.052% of the company’s market cap and around 78.10% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.99 million in PTVE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.3 million in PTVE stock with ownership of nearly 2.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [NASDAQ:PTVE] by around 4,371,327 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,706,474 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,374,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,452,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTVE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,315,197 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,357 shares during the same period.