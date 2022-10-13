Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $22

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] plunged by -$8.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.51 during the day while it closed the day at $15.10. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Owens & Minor Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes.

Company also Provides Preliminary Results for the 3rd Quarter and Updated Guidance for 2022.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today announced certain changes to its executive leadership team, including the appointment of Andrew G. Long as EVP, CEO, Products & Healthcare Services segment, replacing Jeffrey T. Jochims who will be leaving the Company. Long has served as the Company’s EVP and CFO since joining the Company in November 2019. In addition, Alexander J. Bruni has been promoted to EVP and CFO, replacing Long.

Owens & Minor Inc. stock has also loss -39.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMI stock has declined by -51.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.88% and lost -65.29% year-on date.

The market cap for OMI stock reached $1.20 billion, with 74.71 million shares outstanding and 73.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.81K shares, OMI reached a trading volume of 6407900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $43 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OMI stock trade performance evaluation

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.38. With this latest performance, OMI shares dropped by -43.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.67 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.26, while it was recorded at 21.56 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +14.54. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to 3.28%.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,094,585, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,416,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.38 million in OMI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $125.64 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly 10.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 6,913,180 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 4,593,803 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 67,457,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,964,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,696 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,294,194 shares during the same period.