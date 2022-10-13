Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $18.55 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2022 that MAKE MERRY TOGETHER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH NORDSTROM AND NORDSTROM RACK.

Nordstrom Inc. represents 160.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.94 billion with the latest information. JWN stock price has been found in the range of $18.40 to $18.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 3434110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $21.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 18.85 for the last single week of trading, and 23.06 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 28.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,788 million, or 62.00% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,328,597, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,687,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.7 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $127.44 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -42.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,865,479 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 18,012,185 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 61,487,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,365,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,596,600 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,710,611 shares during the same period.