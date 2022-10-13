Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Amgen Inc. [AMGN] – find out why.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price surged by 5.72 percent to reach at $13.29. The company report on October 6, 2022 that AMGEN OPENS NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LABORATORY SITE IN SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA.

245,000 Square Foot Lab Demonstrates Amgen’s Continued Commitment to Innovation.

(Oct. 6, 2022) – Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the opening of a new research and development site in San Francisco’s Oyster Point, continuing the company’s nearly two-decade presence in the region. The new site will constitute the company’s second largest research and development facility, which focuses on discovering therapeutics for patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders.

A sum of 6254839 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $250.4799 and dropped to a low of $237.8427 until finishing in the latest session at $245.44.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.01. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $253.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $250, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 272 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.09, while it was recorded at 234.28 for the last single week of trading, and 238.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 8.00%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,601 million, or 80.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,825,552, which is approximately -6.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,148,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.33 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.19 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -4.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 19,806,972 shares. Additionally, 992 investors decreased positions by around 26,771,926 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 371,451,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,030,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,171 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,050 shares during the same period.