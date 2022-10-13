Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Revenue clocked in at $20.86 billion, down -21.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$2.67. The company report on October 11, 2022 that 3 Ways to Make the Economy Work Better for Women.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Small farms are plentiful in Hà Giang, a province in the forested hills of northern Vietnam where Luu Thi Hoa started Po My, an agricultural cooperative that sells peas, leafy greens and honey from local farms.

A sum of 2497187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Mastercard Incorporated shares reached a high of $287.49 and dropped to a low of $283.21 until finishing in the latest session at $283.38.

The one-year MA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.0. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $416.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $357, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 36.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 323.93, while it was recorded at 291.08 for the last single week of trading, and 343.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 22.84%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $208,002 million, or 78.40% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,691,380, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,361,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.24 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.56 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -3.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,116 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 26,898,881 shares. Additionally, 1,250 investors decreased positions by around 28,096,022 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 679,010,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,005,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,940 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 2,110,589 shares during the same period.