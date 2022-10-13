Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] reaches 49.88M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.74 during the day while it closed the day at $1.43. The company report on October 12, 2022 that FOXO Technologies Announces First Distribution Partner and Begins Product Rollout in California; Expands Executive Team With Insurance Industry Talent.

Recruits first distribution partner representing over 4,000 independent agents.

FOXO LIFE to hold its first agent recruitment events in Southern California.

FOXO Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -11.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FOXO stock has declined by -85.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.63% and lost -85.57% year-on date.

The market cap for FOXO stock reached $49.88 million, with 33.05 million shares outstanding and 26.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 391.14K shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 28426836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 364.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FOXO stock trade performance evaluation

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.18. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -83.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.29 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.7677, while it was recorded at 1.2075 for the last single week of trading, and 9.1565 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 28.10% of FOXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,482,420, which is approximately 200.476% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,199,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in FOXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.33 million in FOXO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX:FOXO] by around 2,927,664 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,249,213 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,074,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,102,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,794,530 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,836,093 shares during the same period.