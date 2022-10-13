Market cap of Bright Green Corporation [BGXX] reaches 134.39M – now what?

Bright Green Corporation [NASDAQ: BGXX] traded at a low on 10/12/22, posting a -5.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.70. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Bright Green Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Five Additional Biotech and Pharmaceutical Leaders.

Expansion of Bright Green’s Scientific Advisory Board supports its mission to be the premier federally-authorized provider of cannabis and derivative products.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today announced that it has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”). The SAB – comprised of a strong group of industry leaders and chaired by Colin Stott, Chief Operating Officer at Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC: ABTI) – will work cohesively with Bright Green’s senior management to advance the Company’s long-term business growth and position it for future success. In the near term, it will provide guidance related to ongoing construction at its agricultural complex in Grants, New Mexico, as Bright Green prepares to ramp up its operations to meet the demand for federally approved cannabis for the U.S. and international markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3869572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Green Corporation stands at 17.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.88%.

The market cap for BGXX stock reached $134.39 million, with 159.58 million shares outstanding and 53.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, BGXX reached a trading volume of 3869572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Green Corporation is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Bright Green Corporation [BGXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for Bright Green Corporation [BGXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2404, while it was recorded at 0.8138 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.86.

Bright Green Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.10% of BGXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGXX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,877,034, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 276,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in BGXX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $63000.0 in BGXX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Green Corporation [NASDAQ:BGXX] by around 3,544,603 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,544,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGXX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,544,603 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.