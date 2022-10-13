Market cap of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] reaches 2.12B – now what?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] loss -0.41% or -0.05 points to close at $12.24 with a heavy trading volume of 2557129 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Arbor Realty SR, Inc. Closes Offering of $150 Million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2027.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor”) (NYSE: ABR) today announced that its subsidiary, Arbor Realty SR, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has closed an offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), outside the United States to non-United States persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and to institutional accredited investors pursuant to the Securities Act.

The Notes are the senior, unsecured obligations of the Issuer and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior, unsecured basis by Arbor. The Notes bear interest at a rate equal to 8.50% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2023, and mature on October 15, 2027.

It opened the trading session at $12.29, the shares rose to $12.40 and dropped to $11.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABR points out that the company has recorded -28.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 2557129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for ABR stock

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 15.99 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.95 and a Gross Margin at +99.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $885 million, or 44.60% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,736,254, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,319,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.28 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.93 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 4.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 12,506,867 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 6,310,967 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 53,484,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,302,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,287,188 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,520 shares during the same period.