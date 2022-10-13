Market Analysts see Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.53%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) (“ORCC”) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after market close. ORCC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 financial results.

Over the last 12 months, ORCC stock dropped by -25.47%. The one-year Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.8. The average equity rating for ORCC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.24 billion, with 394.19 million shares outstanding and 384.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ORCC stock reached a trading volume of 2574398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ORCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owl Rock Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,835 million, or 43.40% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E with ownership of 27,942,838, which is approximately -1.84% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, holding 27,073,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.33 million in ORCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $105.14 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly 24.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 16,544,846 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 16,737,606 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 139,058,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,340,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,797,737 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,679 shares during the same period.