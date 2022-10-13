Market Analysts see Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.77 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Dell Technologies Delivers New Innovations for Hybrid Cloud Environments with Microsoft.

by Sudhir Srinivasan, senior vice president of multicloud and data solutions, Dell Technologies.

Continued data growth and global, distributed IT challenge many IT organizations considering data center modernization. On top of that, they’re contending with data silos, unpredictable spend, skills gaps and decreased developer velocity. How can organizations take better control? By implementing an integrated hybrid cloud strategy that delivers a consistent cloud approach everywhere data resides.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $55.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $68 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DELL stock.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 8.64%.

There are presently around $6,716 million, or 80.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,323,797, which is approximately 8.697% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 20,696,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.93 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $568.02 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -3.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 23,228,426 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 39,115,803 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 136,541,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,885,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,561,599 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 18,061,094 shares during the same period.