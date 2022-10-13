Market Analysts see Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] traded at a high on 10/12/22, posting a 29.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.85. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Compugen to Present New Clinical and Research Data in Two Oral Presentations at SITC 2022.

Clinical data from dual combination COM701/nivolumab MSS-CRC cohort expansion study.

Research data on differentiation of PVRIG from other immune checkpoints.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5624823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compugen Ltd. stands at 21.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.53%.

The market cap for CGEN stock reached $88.16 million, with 86.52 million shares outstanding and 81.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CGEN reached a trading volume of 5624823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Compugen Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has CGEN stock performed recently?

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.49. With this latest performance, CGEN shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0796, while it was recorded at 0.6768 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2803 for the last 200 days.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -584.57 and a Gross Margin at +80.98. Compugen Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -570.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.29.

Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Insider trade positions for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]

There are presently around $33 million, or 37.90% of CGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,781,621, which is approximately 5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,363,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 million in CGEN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $5.42 million in CGEN stock with ownership of nearly -7.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compugen Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN] by around 2,177,599 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,838,361 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,163,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,179,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,283 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,186,784 shares during the same period.