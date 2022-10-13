Market Analysts see Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] closed the trading session at $6.27 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.32, while the highest price level was $6.285. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its second quarter 2022 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CENX reached to a volume of 6980634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CENX stock trade performance evaluation

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -24.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.36 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.62. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06.

Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $360 million, or 65.80% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,536,517, which is approximately 87.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,162,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.45 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.54 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 5.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 14,045,185 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 9,987,299 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,331,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,363,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,907 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,030,757 shares during the same period.