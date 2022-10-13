Market Analysts see AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ: AVPT] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 12, 2022 that AvePoint Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Syntex, the Next Generation of Content Management and AI.

As a featured launch partner for Microsoft Syntex, AvePoint continues to work together with Microsoft to ensure organizations can achieve their goals using Microsoft Technologies.

AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it is one of the select featured partners for the launch of Microsoft Syntex, which uses advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to transform how content is created, processed and discovered in Microsoft 365, helping businesses to empower their people and automate workflows at scale.

A sum of 3080174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 539.72K shares. AvePoint Inc. shares reached a high of $4.0299 and dropped to a low of $3.61 until finishing in the latest session at $3.64.

The one-year AVPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.5. The average equity rating for AVPT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVPT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AvePoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AvePoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvePoint Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVPT in the course of the last twelve months was 1793.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

AVPT Stock Performance Analysis:

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, AVPT shares dropped by -19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AvePoint Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.91. AvePoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

AvePoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $280 million, or 41.30% of AVPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVPT stocks are: SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 28,500,592, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,505,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.88 million in AVPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.91 million in AVPT stock with ownership of nearly 378.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvePoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ:AVPT] by around 17,758,248 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 6,490,950 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 52,565,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,814,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVPT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,373,553 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,075 shares during the same period.