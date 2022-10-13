Market Analysts see Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gaining to $131. Time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] closed the trading session at $103.65 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.245, while the highest price level was $108.38. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2022 Financial Results on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

Announces participation in upcoming investor events.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, October 31st, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.90 percent and weekly performance of -14.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ANET reached to a volume of 2899867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $147.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $105, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 44.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.11, while it was recorded at 111.70 for the last single week of trading, and 117.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 18.94%.

There are presently around $20,326 million, or 66.20% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,736,881, which is approximately 1.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,699,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in ANET stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.09 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 12.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 14,443,697 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 14,926,424 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 166,733,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,103,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,750 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,976,269 shares during the same period.