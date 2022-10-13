Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $135

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] price surged by 1.48 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Earns Recognition for Commitment to North Dakota Communities.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Over a three-year period, corporate and employee initiatives accounted for more than $2.2 million in financial contributions and more than 2,000 employee volunteer hours.

A sum of 3046372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.57M shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $105.85 and dropped to a low of $101.64 until finishing in the latest session at $104.96.

The one-year MPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.16. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $123.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $90 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.94, while it was recorded at 105.83 for the last single week of trading, and 88.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 30.95%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,782 million, or 81.00% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,289,642, which is approximately -17.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,940,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.01 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -8.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 36,538,862 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 61,549,529 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 299,991,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,079,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,502,096 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,336 shares during the same period.