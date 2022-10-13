Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Revenue clocked in at $16.83 billion, down -64.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] slipped around -1.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.17 at the close of the session, down -11.67%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Philips Sonicare Leverages Spotify to Encourage Two Minutes More for Self-Care.

New microsite experience uses custom playlists to motivate people to take two minutes for themselves and offers a chance to win three months free of Spotify Premium.

Philips Sonicare, the #1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, is using Spotify, the world’s most popular audio platform, to bring people customized playlists that help provide motivation during daily rituals. Through a unique online experience at philipssonicare.withspotify.com, Spotify users will get a custom playlist based on their listening habits that motivates them to take the two extra minutes to invest in themselves, and enter for the chance to win three months free of Spotify Premium. Philips Sonicare knows when you take two minutes to do something right, like brushing your teeth just like the dentist recommends, great things can happen.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock is now -64.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHG Stock saw the intraday high of $13.33 and lowest of $13.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.31, which means current price is +1.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 4117418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PHG stock performed recently?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.15. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.28 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.45, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.61 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

137 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 26,198,171 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 5,505,365 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 95,173,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,877,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,524 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,590,746 shares during the same period.