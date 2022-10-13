KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Albemarle Corporation [ALB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.16%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation’s website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, ALB stock rose by 15.95%. The one-year Albemarle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.38. The average equity rating for ALB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.36 billion, with 117.12 million shares outstanding and 116.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ALB stock reached a trading volume of 3585316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $304.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $260, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ALB stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALB shares from 215 to 285.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 14.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71.

ALB Stock Performance Analysis:

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.59, while it was recorded at 271.20 for the last single week of trading, and 231.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albemarle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.01 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ALB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 77.17%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,314 million, or 85.80% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,775,364, which is approximately 0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,291,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in ALB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -1.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 9,692,971 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 14,009,471 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 72,993,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,695,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,818 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,091 shares during the same period.