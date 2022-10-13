Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] moved up 43.38: Why It’s Important

Hempacco Co. Inc. [NASDAQ: HPCO] closed the trading session at $3.14 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.86, while the highest price level was $3.64. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Hempacco Announces Revenue Up 486% Year-Over-Year for First Half of 2022.

Hempacco continues to deliver product to HBI under long-term $9.2M purchase order.

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) (“Hempacco” or the “Company”), a hemp smokables company focused on Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco products, today announced revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased approximately 486% year-over-year to approximately $2.8 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, HPCO reached to a volume of 29028653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading.

Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hempacco Co. Inc. [HPCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.33. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.07.