Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] is -86.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE: GLT] price plunged by -14.02 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Glatfelter Suspends Dividend as Part of Capital Allocation Reprioritization.

Glatfelter Corporation (“Glatfelter” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that the Board of Directors has suspended the Company’s quarterly cash dividend as part of its focused efforts to optimize the operational and financial results of the business.

Kevin M. Fogarty, Non-Executive Chair of Glatfelter’s Board of Directors said, “This is a prudent step that will redirect capital back to the business at a critical juncture for the Company. With enhanced financial flexibility, we will be better positioned to make the changes and investments needed to drive improvements throughout the business while navigating the ongoing global geopolitical and economic challenges. The Board of Directors is confident the management team under Thomas Fahnemann’s leadership, has the right focus and expertise to successfully improve Glatfelter’s near-term profitability and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”.

A sum of 2594033 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 918.34K shares. Glatfelter Corporation shares reached a high of $2.77 and dropped to a low of $2.28 until finishing in the latest session at $2.33.

The one-year GLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.11. The average equity rating for GLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Glatfelter Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Glatfelter Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on GLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glatfelter Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

GLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.50. With this latest performance, GLT shares dropped by -43.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.57 for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glatfelter Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04 and a Gross Margin at +13.31. Glatfelter Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42.

Glatfelter Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glatfelter Corporation go to 0.20%.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 91.50% of GLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,390,862, which is approximately 2.462% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,859,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.99 million in GLT stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $8.0 million in GLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glatfelter Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE:GLT] by around 3,937,507 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,628,980 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,372,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,938,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,306 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 849,149 shares during the same period.