Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain 52.90% so far this year. What now?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $10.81 on 10/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.355, while the highest price level was $10.90. The company report on October 4, 2022 that FRO – Changes to the Board composition.

Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company.

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.90 percent and weekly performance of 4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 2551369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $585 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 10,740,390, which is approximately 10513.034% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,354,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.69 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.68 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 24,236,910 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,677,619 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,197,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,112,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,684,748 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,212 shares during the same period.