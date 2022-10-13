For DoorDash Inc. [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.19%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that DoorDash Partners with Marvel Entertainment to Launch “The Dashers” Comic Book at New York Comic Con.

DoorDash and Marvel’s brand partnership and comic book will depict how, through independence and flexibility, Dashers are able to pursue their passions while being real-life heroes in their communities.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to create exclusive, custom content inspired by and created for real-life heroes – Dashers. Introduced at New York Comic Con, DoorDash and Marvel worked together to launch a new custom comic book, The Dashers, which celebrates the work and lives of those who deliver with DoorDash. The comic book depicts how, through independence, ingenuity and flexibility, four Dashers are able to save the city of “Dashville” all while pursuing their life goals and passions and delivering for their communities.

Over the last 12 months, DASH stock dropped by -77.04%. The one-year DoorDash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.33. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.58 billion, with 363.96 million shares outstanding and 355.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 14070872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $107.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 67.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.25, while it was recorded at 49.59 for the last single week of trading, and 85.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,716 million, or 87.70% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 32,260,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.17 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 3.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 42,963,953 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 28,981,411 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 211,570,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,515,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,966,890 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,123,072 shares during the same period.